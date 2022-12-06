Economy

12:55 06.12.2022

German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

2 min read
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Berlin's relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which exposed the German economy's reliance on Russia for energy and made officials wary of a similar dependence on China for trade.

Germany has come under particular pressure to take action on China's telecoms gear makers after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last week banned approvals of new equipment from Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

A German Economy Ministry strategy paper seen by Reuters on Thursday detailed recommendations to increase the level of scrutiny on the use of components from certain states.

The paper mentions legislation introduced in Germany in 2020 that set high hurdles for makers of telecommunications equipment for next-generation networks, such as Huawei.

Under that legislation, individual IT components or entire companies can be banned and declared untrustworthy if suppliers make false declarations, do not support security audits or fail to report or patch vulnerabilities promptly.

The 104-page strategy paper suggests going a step further, allowing a ban of components and products made by suppliers in authoritarian states for telecommunications and IT as well as for other critical infrastructure such as transportation or water and food supply.

When asked whether it expected a tightening of rules or even a ban in Germany or the European Union, Huawei told Reuters on Friday it relied on constructive and facts-oriented dialogue.

"Secure use of networks is independent of a provider's country of origin and can only be ensured by means of global standards in international cooperation between industry and regulatory authorities," Huawei said.

Representative Michael McCaul, top Republican on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Germany was "jeopardizing its own national security and that of Europe's" in its decision on Huawei. "Berlin didn't learn from their reliance on Russia for energy and they are making the same mistake by allowing China access to its telecom," McCaul added.

The Germany Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

 

Tags: #huawei

MORE ABOUT

14:26 16.10.2020
Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

11:58 24.07.2019
Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

15:55 06.08.2018
Huawei increases sales of smartphones in Ukraine by 30% in H1, 2018

Huawei increases sales of smartphones in Ukraine by 30% in H1, 2018

18:53 22.02.2017
Huawei to open research center in Kyiv by late 2017

Huawei to open research center in Kyiv by late 2017

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

LATEST

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

AD
AD
AD
AD