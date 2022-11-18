Economy

09:29 18.11.2022

Ukrenergo calls fake Telegram channels' info on complete power outage in country

1 min read
The Ukrenergo transmission system operator categorically denied and called fake the information that appeared in a number of Telegram channels that from November 17 it is planned to completely cut off the power supply to cities and regions as a result of shelling.

"Dubious Telegram channels use the logo of Ukrenergo to spread fake information, in particular, a complete or partial blackout of the country," the company said on its Telegram channel late Thursday.

It said this information is not true, and Ukrenergo did not make any such statements.

According to the company, this is one of the possible "stuffing" in order to sow panic among the Ukrainian population, while using the Ukrenergo logo to increase confidence in the information.

"Check the information that you see in Telegram channels and other social media groups on the official communication platforms of Ukrenergo," the company said.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

