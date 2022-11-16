Economy

12:54 16.11.2022

EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

1 min read
EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

The European Union is ramping support for Ukraine in rebuilding its energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed by Russia's massive attacks, the largest of which took place on November 15, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said.

"As Russia ramps up its aggression, the EU ramps up its support. Had a coordination call with Ukrainian and EU ministers this morning, grateful to UK & Norway for joining," the European Commissioner wrote on her Twitter on Wednesday.

She said that Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine are inhumane and have left 10 million people without energy as a result of the last one.

As reported, on November 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 100 missiles, the vast majority of them were shot down, but those that reached the targets damaged 15 energy facilities.

Tags: #energy #eu

MORE ABOUT

13:05 16.11.2022
DTEK's energy facility again suffers damage from missile strikes on Nov 15 – company

DTEK's energy facility again suffers damage from missile strikes on Nov 15 – company

12:10 16.11.2022
Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

18:17 15.11.2022
In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

18:06 15.11.2022
Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

16:55 15.11.2022
DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

16:50 15.11.2022
Lviv partially de-energized – mayor

Lviv partially de-energized – mayor

11:31 15.11.2022
Zelensky proposes to speed up dispatch of UN mission to Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky proposes to speed up dispatch of UN mission to Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities

17:57 14.11.2022
Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

15:09 14.11.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

16:45 11.11.2022
Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

LATEST

Grain from Ukraine program foresees provision of at least 5 mln people with grain until end of spring 2023

Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Finance Ministry expects $4.8 bln of external financing in Nov, $3 bln in Dec – minister

Nova Poshta opens two more branches in Poland

New online IMF mission on PMB with Ukraine started on Friday

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

Cabinet allows Naftogaz to hire Lazard as financial adviser to restructure default eurobonds

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD