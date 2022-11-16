EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

The European Union is ramping support for Ukraine in rebuilding its energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed by Russia's massive attacks, the largest of which took place on November 15, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said.

"As Russia ramps up its aggression, the EU ramps up its support. Had a coordination call with Ukrainian and EU ministers this morning, grateful to UK & Norway for joining," the European Commissioner wrote on her Twitter on Wednesday.

She said that Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine are inhumane and have left 10 million people without energy as a result of the last one.

As reported, on November 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 100 missiles, the vast majority of them were shot down, but those that reached the targets damaged 15 energy facilities.