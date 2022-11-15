Economy

18:06 15.11.2022

Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

Today's attack by the Russian military on Ukraine's power system may have consequences for the energy systems of a number of neighboring countries Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Today again, Russia is launching large-scale missile attacks on energy facilities. This attack may have an impact not only on Ukraine's power system, but also on the power systems of some of our neighbors," he wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he noted that this was the most massive shelling of the power system since the beginning of the war.

"Hits occur throughout the Ukrainian power system – both in generation and in power transmission systems," he described the situation, adding that emergency power outages are being applied as a result.

According to the minister, after defeats in the military and international arena, the enemy is making another attempt at terrorist revenge and is trying to inflict maximum damage on our power system on the eve of winter.

"I ask everyone to treat the critical situation with energy supply with understanding, remain calm and trust the power engineers and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Minister of Energy said.

