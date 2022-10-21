Economy

13:17 21.10.2022

Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

1 min read
Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

NPC Ukrenergo on Friday will also introduce a temporary controlled limitation of electricity consumption in the central regions.

"Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled limitation of electricity consumption in the Kyiv city and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr regions. This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give power engineers time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks," the company said.

The company said Ukrenergo dispatch centers decide on blackouts if in some region they see an increase in consumption, and in the near future it is impossible to deliver more electricity there due to the destruction of the energy infrastructure inflicted by Russia.

"Accordingly, your economical energy consumption can help to avoid forced outages, remember this," Ukrenergo said.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

12:26 21.10.2022
It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

11:00 19.10.2022
Ukrenergo receives assistance from five European system operators since start of war

Ukrenergo receives assistance from five European system operators since start of war

17:55 13.10.2022
Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

18:26 11.10.2022
Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

12:47 11.10.2022
Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

17:33 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

11:17 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore power supply

Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore power supply

12:35 15.09.2022
Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

18:42 14.09.2022
Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

11:11 09.09.2022
German system operator 50 Hertz provides Ukrenergo with equipment for repair, restoration work

German system operator 50 Hertz provides Ukrenergo with equipment for repair, restoration work

AD

HOT NEWS

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

NBU sees no reason to enter market with its govt bonds portfolio now – Pyshny

Power outage introduced in Kyiv, its region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Ukrainian business expectations improve significantly in Sept – study

One of DTEK's energy enterprises disconnected from power grid due to serious damage by Russian strikes

Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

AD
AD
AD
AD