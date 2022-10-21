Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

NPC Ukrenergo on Friday will also introduce a temporary controlled limitation of electricity consumption in the central regions.

"Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled limitation of electricity consumption in the Kyiv city and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr regions. This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give power engineers time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks," the company said.

The company said Ukrenergo dispatch centers decide on blackouts if in some region they see an increase in consumption, and in the near future it is impossible to deliver more electricity there due to the destruction of the energy infrastructure inflicted by Russia.

"Accordingly, your economical energy consumption can help to avoid forced outages, remember this," Ukrenergo said.