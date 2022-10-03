Biosphere Corporation expands Support Ukrainians program to Romania

Biosphere Corporation, Ukraine's largest manufacturer and distributor of household goods and hygiene products, has expanded its international export campaign Support Ukrainians to Romania with the support of the Ukrainian Embassy in this country.

"We will transfer part of the profit from the sale of our export products to help Ukrainian children," Andriy Zdesenko, the founder and CEO of the Biosphere Corporation, said, describing the essence of the program at a press conference in Bucharest.

Biosphere Corporation will cooperate with UNICEF in Ukraine and donate 30 bani (slightly more than UAH 2 at the current exchange rate) from each unit of products sold as part of the initiative in Romania to help Ukrainian children.

As part of the initiative, special shelves with Ukrainian products of the Biosphere Corporation will be organized in the stores of the largest European chains to attract customers to purchase Ukrainian-made goods.

Previously, a similar campaign was launched in Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In the Baltic States, in particular, 5 euro cents are given to children from each product unit. As of the middle of September 2022, collected donations exceeded EUR 25,000.

"We are glad that Romanian distributors and retail chains are joining the campaign. This is another manifestation of solidarity and friendly support for Ukraine by Romania in the hardest fight against the Russian aggressor, the fight for the freedom and independence of Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world community," Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania Ihor Prokopchuk said at a press conference.