Economy

18:43 05.09.2022

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that $326 billion in direct damage from Russia's aggression has already been verified.

"Together with the World Bank, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has verified the damage inflicted by Russia in the amount of $326 billion. That is, this is direct damage, which has already been verified as of today, physical damage," Shmyhal told journalists in Brussels, following the results of the eighth meeting of the Association Council between the EU and Ukraine.

The prime minister noted that out of this amount, $105 billion is the verified amount needed for the restoration of various facilities.

According to Shmyhal, $17 billion is needed for quick recovery, $3.4 billion of which Ukraine will receive already this year, and the rest in 2023.

