Philip Morris in Aug will start producing cigarettes at Imperial Tobacco factory in Kyiv

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine and PrJSC Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine have agreed on cooperation, within the framework of which Philip Morris from August this year will start producing cigarettes under the trademarks Bond Street, L&M, Marlboro, Parliament and Philip Morris at the Imperial Tobacco factory in Kyiv.

According to a press release from the company, such a move will meet the needs of consumers of Philip Morris products amid a halt in its production at the factory in Kharkiv region.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have been looking for alternative ways to ensure the supply of products. We are very pleased that we have found a mutually beneficial solution with Imperial Tobacco, which will produce products in accordance with PMI's high quality standards. For Philip Morris, this is a temporary measure. We hope that we will be able to resume production at our Kharkiv factory as soon as it becomes safe for workers," Philip Morris CEO Maksym Barabash said.

According to him, the agreement will save jobs, improve the supply of products to the Ukrainian market and guarantee the payment of taxes to the state budget.

"The Imperial Tobacco factory in Kyiv has a significant production potential and a strong professional team to ensure the production of additional volumes of products with high quality and in the right time. Since the beginning of the war, our company cannot carry out export deliveries, therefore, the agreement with Philip Morris will allow us to load our capacity," Halyna Vorobyova, the head of the board of Imperial Tobacco, said.

Philip Morris International, which includes PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of tobacco products. It has been working in Ukraine for more than 20 years, owns a factory in Kharkiv region. About 1,300 people worked at the company's enterprises before the Russian armed invasion. Before the war, the factory was an export hub for more than 20 countries, in particular such large markets as Japan and Egypt.