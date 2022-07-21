Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Postponing payments on eurobonds will allow Ukraine to save $2.5 billion in the next two years, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Only in September we had a payment of $1.4 billion. In general, we are talking about potential savings for the budget in the next two years, $2.5 billion each. What we will do next will be clear after we can win the war," he said on the national telethon on Wednesday evening.

He said that Ukraine offered investors a deferral of payments of the loan principal and interest regarding 13 eurobonds issues.

"The situation is turbulent, we need time for a breather," Marchenko said.

He also said that after the return of taxation of imported goods, the Ministry of Finance expects to increase revenues from customs by UAH 6-7 billion per month, to UAH 20 billion per month.