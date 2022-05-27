Economy

14:35 27.05.2022

Kyivstar allocates UAH 3.3 mln for children's hospitals

2 min read
Kyivstar mobile operator allocated UAH 3.347 million to the Ukrainian Charity Exchange International Charitable Foundation to provide the necessary equipment for hospitals in Kyiv, Zaporizhia and Lviv that provide medical care to children affected by the war in Ukraine.

As the company's press service reported on Friday, the transferred assistance was directed to the purchase of equipment for the the Okhmatdyt National Clinical Hospital in Kyiv and the Children's Hospital of the First Territorial Medical Association in Lviv. In addition, medical equipment will be transferred to the Zaporizhia Regional Children's Clinical Hospital.

The operator notes that since February 24, the number of small patients in these medical institutions has almost doubled. Currently, hospitals accept displaced children, seriously ill wounded children, adults and newborns from all over Ukraine.

"Ukrainian doctors heroically save the lives of the victims and need our help. Therefore, it was decided to allocate another charitable donation for the purchase of equipment for children's hospitals. In general, Kyivstar has already allocated more than UAH 33 million for humanitarian support to the military, hospitals, the elderly and the victims of the war. We are grateful to everyone who defends Ukraine on their front. Together we are confidently striding towards victory!" Anna Zakharash, Kyivstar Corporate Communication Director, is quoted as saying.

