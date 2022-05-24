Economy

13:26 24.05.2022

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine proposed to create an organization of grain exporting countries, which will include the world's key grain exporters - the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine and the EU to protect their interests in the world market.

Negotiations are currently underway to create an "OPEC for grains," according to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Tuesday.

"We want the world's main grain exporters - the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, the EU - to unite to protect their own interests in the world market," adviser to the Minister of Agrarian Policy Markiyan Dmytrasevych was quoted by the department.

According to him, members of such an organization of grain-exporting countries could jointly oppose unfriendly measures, such as bans on grain imports. Thus, if a member of the proposed organization were prohibited from importing grain into a certain country, this would be considered a violation of the interests of all members of the "grain OPEC".

As reported, at the opening of the G7 Agriculture Ministers' in Stuttgart on May 13, Minister of Agrarian politics of Ukraine Mykola Solsky suggested discussing the creation of an organization of the world's main grain supplying countries that responds to modern challenges and threats to food security.

