Economy

18:04 20.05.2022

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

1 min read
NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from May 21 lifted the restriction, according to which authorized institutions could sell foreign currency in cash to customers with a deviation from the official one by no more than 10%, the press service of the regulator reported on Friday.

The changes were adopted by NBU Board Resolution No. 102 dated May 20, which was published on the website of the central bank and comes into force on May 21.

The document also abolished similar restrictions on setting the rate, according to which banks write off hryvnia funds from clients' accounts if clients use hryvnia cards abroad.

"The removal of restrictions on the establishment of rates, at which banks sell foreign currency to the public, will improve the working conditions of legal market participants. This will enhance competition, increase the liquidity of the legal segment and reduce the volume of illegal transactions. All this will make the foreign exchange market more stable and will help reduce the amplitude of exchange rate fluctuations in its cash segment," the press service of NBU said, citing Deputy Governor Yuriy Heletiy.

Tags: #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 09.04.2022
'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

10:28 14.03.2022
NBU returns requirement for providing supporting documents for export of over EUR 10,000

NBU returns requirement for providing supporting documents for export of over EUR 10,000

19:35 08.03.2022
NBU eases number of restrictions on foreign exchange market

NBU eases number of restrictions on foreign exchange market

14:05 07.03.2022
National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

15:37 04.03.2022
NBU allows traveling abroad with amounts over EUR 10,000 without supporting documents

NBU allows traveling abroad with amounts over EUR 10,000 without supporting documents

10:05 02.03.2022
NBU allowed the withdrawal of cash in the equivalent of up to UAH 30,000 per day

NBU allowed the withdrawal of cash in the equivalent of up to UAH 30,000 per day

10:01 02.03.2022
NBU allows use of payment cards abroad for settlements, cash withdrawals

NBU allows use of payment cards abroad for settlements, cash withdrawals

20:50 23.02.2022
NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

15:57 20.01.2022
No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

17:44 13.07.2021
NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

LATEST

Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln in emergency MFA from EU

Participating countries of Intl Transport Forum pledge to stop any cooperation with Russia, Belarus in support of Ukraine

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD