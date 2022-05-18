Economy

13:06 18.05.2022

Resumption of operation of Ukrainian enterprises slows down – NBU

– The rapid pace of restoration of the work of Ukrainian enterprises, recorded in late March-April, decreased significantly in May, which may indicate some stabilization of the wartime economy, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Serhiy Nikolaychuk has said.

"Based on the operational indicators that we monitor, we see that the resumption of the operation of Ukrainian enterprises has slowed down. This may indeed indicate the stabilization of the wartime economy," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Nikolaychuk said that there are certain problems associated with the operation of infrastructure, primarily transport, which hinder further recovery.

According to him, in particular, the shortage of petroleum products reduces mobility in the country, which also slows down economic recovery.

Commenting on the recently recorded status quo at the border, when the number of people leaving Ukraine is approximately equal to the number of those returning, the deputy governor of the National Bank suggested that further dynamics with the migration of the population will depend on the security factor.

Nikolaychuk also said that, in the absence of data from the State Statistics Service, the NBU uses a number of economic activity indicators that it developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and used to more quickly assess the economy.

"Yes, the lack of data from the State Statistics Service creates inconvenience, but for the performance of the functions of the central bank, the presence of alternative indicators greatly facilitates the situation. For example, we focus on the results of surveys of enterprises that we conduct twice a month, the number of tickets sold by Ukrzaliznytsia, the number of operating restaurants, retail chains, the number of vacancies and credentials," he said.

Tags: #nbu #nikolaychuk
