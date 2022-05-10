Economy

09:58 10.05.2022

NBU allows non-residents to transfer abroad govt bond repayments and coupons received after March 2023

NBU allows non-residents to transfer abroad govt bond repayments and coupons received after March 2023

Foreign investors are allowed to transfer abroad funds that will be received after April 1, 2023 in connection with the redemption or payment of income on the government domestic loan bonds of Ukraine in accordance with the terms of their placement.

"The practical implementation of this rule will help increase the interest of non-residents in the purchase of government bonds, including for the funds received from planned repayments and income payments," the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The above changes were made by resolution No. 96 of the NBU Board of May 9, 2022 on amendments to resolution No. 18 of the Board of the NBU of February 24, 2022 (the so-called military), which comes into force on May 10, 2022.

By the "military" resolution, the National Bank banned the withdrawal of such funds abroad. Since the beginning of the year, investments of non-residents in government bonds have decreased from UAH 91.34 billion to UAH 73.25 billion.

Tags: #nbu #bonds
