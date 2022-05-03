Ukrzaliznytsia transports almost 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid by passenger trains for two months

Ukrzaliznytsia in March-April 2022 transported almost 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid by passenger trains.

According to a report by Ukrzaliznytsia in the Telegram channel, Lviv and Chernivtsi are the largest senders of humanitarian aid by rail.

More aid was sent from Lviv – 3,932 tonnes, Chernivtsi – 2,063 tonnes, Kovel – 1,568 tonnes, Uzhgorod - 638 tonnes and Khmelnytsky - 222 tonnes.

More humanitarian aid was received by Kyiv – 5,554 tonnes, Kharkiv – 1,869 tonnes, Odesa - 487 tonnes, Zaporizhia - 394 tonnes and Dnipro - 287 tonnes. Further, from these cities, aid was transported by road to the settlements that needed it most.

Among the main cargoes transported were food – 4,951 tonnes, medicines – 1,297 tonnes, children's goods and hygiene products - 542 tonnes, water - 502 tonnes, clothes - 372 tonnes.