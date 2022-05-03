Economy

10:33 03.05.2022

Ukraine reduces steel production by 46%, halves scrap procurement for four months of 2022 - UAVtormet

1 min read
Ukraine reduces steel production by 46%, halves scrap procurement for four months of 2022 - UAVtormet

Metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine in January-April this year reduced steel production by 45.9% compared to the same period last year - to 3.858 million tonnes.

According to the recent information of the Ukrainian Association of Secondary Metals (UAVtormet), in April, only one steel plant produced steel.

"Insignificant volumes of steel production were shown by some foundry enterprises," the information of UAVtormet says.

In addition, it is reported that ferrous scrap enterprises for the four months of 2022 reduced procurement of scrap metal by 50.4% compared to the same period in 2021, to 620,100 tonnes.

The export of scrap metal for the specified period amounted to 7,100 tonnes, which is 12.3 times less compared to the four months of 2021 (87,000 tonnes). At the same time, scrap imports amounted to 100 tonnes, while in January-April 2021 – 7,800 tonnes.

The supply of scrap to the country's steel enterprises in January-April 2022 decreased by 47.1% compared to January-April 2021, to 583,500 tonnes. The total volume of scrap metal supplies in April amounted to 52,500 tonnes.

The level of scrap metal stocks at steel enterprises as of May 1, 2022 is estimated at 60,000 tonnes.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

LATEST

BRSM-Nafta introduces restrictions on supply of fuel

State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

Suppliers of Crown Agents do not revise prices for drugs purchased with state budget due to war

About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson closed until control restored

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

BES seizes UAH 470 mln of Russian oligarch in Alfa-Bank

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD