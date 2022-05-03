Ukraine reduces steel production by 46%, halves scrap procurement for four months of 2022 - UAVtormet

Metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine in January-April this year reduced steel production by 45.9% compared to the same period last year - to 3.858 million tonnes.

According to the recent information of the Ukrainian Association of Secondary Metals (UAVtormet), in April, only one steel plant produced steel.

"Insignificant volumes of steel production were shown by some foundry enterprises," the information of UAVtormet says.

In addition, it is reported that ferrous scrap enterprises for the four months of 2022 reduced procurement of scrap metal by 50.4% compared to the same period in 2021, to 620,100 tonnes.

The export of scrap metal for the specified period amounted to 7,100 tonnes, which is 12.3 times less compared to the four months of 2021 (87,000 tonnes). At the same time, scrap imports amounted to 100 tonnes, while in January-April 2021 – 7,800 tonnes.

The supply of scrap to the country's steel enterprises in January-April 2022 decreased by 47.1% compared to January-April 2021, to 583,500 tonnes. The total volume of scrap metal supplies in April amounted to 52,500 tonnes.

The level of scrap metal stocks at steel enterprises as of May 1, 2022 is estimated at 60,000 tonnes.