Slovak prime minister says country to continue paying for Russian gas in euros

Slovakia will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros according to the agreed rules, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"Slovensky plynarensky priemysel [Slovak Gas Industry] has concluded a long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom, and payments for purchased gas will be made in euros according to the agreed rules and recommendations of the European Commission," Heger wrote on social media.

Slovensky plynarensky priemysel is the country's largest oil refining company.

The prime minister also said on Twitter that Slovakia, together with the EU, will accelerate a departure from gas dependence on Russia.