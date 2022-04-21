G7 promises over $24 bln for Ukraine in 2022 and beyond – statement by finance ministers, central bank governors

The G7 countries, together with the international community we have provided and pledged considerable additional support exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, both in financial and material terms, their finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement after the meeting in Washington.

"Against the background of the ongoing brutal Russian aggression, the accompanying suffering of the Ukrainian population, and the continued destruction of the country itself, we are prepared to do more as needed," the document, published on Thursday, said.

According to the document, economic support for Ukraine from 2014 to 2021 exceeds $60 billion.

According to the statement, it is also essential that we continue to closely coordinate our support to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

"We call on all countries and international organisations to join our efforts to ensure adequate support for Ukraine in meeting its immediate needs and rebuilding its future," the finance ministers and central bank governors said.

G7 representatives welcomed the establishment of the International Monetary Fund's Multi-Donor Administered Account for Ukraine and the European Union announcement to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund, and support the World Bank Group's support package to Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Resilience Package.