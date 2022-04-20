Economy

Trust Fund for Solidarity with Ukraine to start operating on May 5 – Michel

The Trust Fund for Solidarity with Ukraine will start operating on May 5, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said.

"We are determined to do everything we can in order to support Ukraine, because we want the victory of Ukraine, and that's why we use all the possible tools in our hands. Of course, the financial support is very important. We have the occasion with the president to do more in details. That is why, we have decided it a few weeks ago, after talk held by phone with the president, to launch this Trust Fund for Solidarity with Ukraine. In the following days, it will be May 5, it will be the starting point, with an international donor conference. It will be organized together with Poland, Sweden and with the support of the European Commission, all member countries, and also with the support of many international actors," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said the EU is also working closely with international organizations such as the IMF, the World Bank and others to ensure that the EU can mobilize funds in support so that Ukraine can pay social allocations.

