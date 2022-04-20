Liashko: we find opportunity to resume work of Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants

Joint efforts of pharmaceutical manufacturers and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine made it possible to quickly restore the work of domestic pharmaceutical plants, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

"The pharmaceutical industry, like most industries, panicked in the first days of the war, but both the Ministry of Health and the teams of pharmaceutical plants worked, and on the third day we restarted the factories and resumed production. Everything that was required from the Ministry of Health was done - somewhere the scolding, somewhere the dialogue, somewhere the change in the regulation," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Liashko also said that "the pharmaceutical industry really started working, even those factories that were under shelling and partially destroyed."

"We found a mechanism that allowed them to start working and producing their products on the lines of other factories without a lot of bureaucratic coordination of the transfer of this production," he said.

In addition, Liashko said that the Ministry of Health and market operators managed to restore the logistics of supplying medicines.