Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Adonis Medical Group plans has resumed the work of a maternity hospital in Kyiv.

As the medical group told Interfax-Ukraine, the work of the maternity hospital, which was closed on March 5 for technical reasons, resumed on April 8.

"At the moment, all technical problems have been eliminated. We accept patients both for pregnancy and childbirth. This applies to all patients from both the Adonis maternity hospital in Buzova [Kyiv region] and the maternity hospital in Kyiv. We also accept all patients who need help," the company said.

As reported, on March 1, the Russian aggressor fired at the Adonis maternity hospital in Buzova, pregnant women, women in labor and babies were there at that time. All patients were evacuated, no one was hurt.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.