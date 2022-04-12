Economy

17:48 12.04.2022

Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

1 min read
Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Adonis Medical Group plans has resumed the work of a maternity hospital in Kyiv.

As the medical group told Interfax-Ukraine, the work of the maternity hospital, which was closed on March 5 for technical reasons, resumed on April 8.

"At the moment, all technical problems have been eliminated. We accept patients both for pregnancy and childbirth. This applies to all patients from both the Adonis maternity hospital in Buzova [Kyiv region] and the maternity hospital in Kyiv. We also accept all patients who need help," the company said.

As reported, on March 1, the Russian aggressor fired at the Adonis maternity hospital in Buzova, pregnant women, women in labor and babies were there at that time. All patients were evacuated, no one was hurt.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.

Tags: #adonis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 04.03.2022
Online doctor's consultation FREE OF CHARGE!

Online doctor's consultation FREE OF CHARGE!

10:45 23.11.2021
People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

10:03 23.11.2021
Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

15:46 04.10.2021
Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

22:25 30.08.2021
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

16:11 30.08.2021
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

10:58 18.08.2021
International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

08:57 07.07.2021
Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

18:50 19.04.2021
We are developing concept of full-cycle clinic – director for development of Adonis medical group

We are developing concept of full-cycle clinic – director for development of Adonis medical group

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

LATEST

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Energy market of Ukraine needs to cover EUR 250 mln liquidity deficit per month – Energy Minister

Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD