Ukraine sows agricultural crops on 7.9% of planned areas

During the sowing season 2022, Ukraine sowed main agricultural crops on 1.07 million hectares of land, which is 7.9% of the 13.44 million hectares planned for the current season, including 0.47 million ha sown during the week from April 1 through April 8.

The start of sowing spring crops in all regions of Ukraine except the Luhansk region, where almost the entire territory is fought with Russian invaders, was reported on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Friday.

At the moment, the total area under crops of spring barley is 550,800 hectares (223,500 hectares per week), spring wheat – 113,500 hectares (32,500 hectares), sunflower – 108,100 hectares (74,400 hectares), peas – 82,500 hectares (20,200 hectares), oats – 81,000 hectares (30,900 hectares).

In addition, the sown area under sugar beet is 55,200 hectares (24,600 hectares), potatoes – 43,200 hectares, soybeans – 14,100 hectares (3,700 hectares), spring rapeseed – 11,600 hectares (4,000 hectares), buckwheat and millet – 200 hectares each.

At the same time, the overall sowing rate in 2022 is 14% ahead of last year's figures, 1.07 million hectares have already been sown compared to 0.94 million hectares in 2021.

In terms of crops, wheat, oats, sugar beets, sunflowers, soybeans, potatoes, rapeseed, corn and buckwheat are sown ahead of last year's indicators, while the sown areas under barley, peas and millet are less than last year.

According to the ministry, in 2022, during the spring sowing season, it is planned to reduce the sown area by 20.5% - from 16.92 million hectares to 13.44 million hectares, this is due to the military invasion of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and its occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, last year winter crops were sown for the 2022 harvest on a total area of 7.7 million hectares, including 6.5 million hectares of winter wheat, 1 million hectares of barley and 0.16 million hectares of rye.