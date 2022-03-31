Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

Vodafone Retail, a subsidiary of the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator, has opened 287 stores - its own and dealer outlets in 176 settlements.

"From its own and dealer stores, Vodafone helped by connecting services, as well as free transfer of smartphones and gadgets for more than UAH 15 million for the needs of volunteers, the army and territorial defense," the company said on Thursday.

The most relevant requests that turned out to be in demand in the conditions of hostilities were SIM cards, routers and modems, power banks, smartphones and push-button phones, as well as chargers and cables.

Since March 1, the company began to open stores, first in the west of Ukraine, and later in other regions: to date, 46 own and 244 dealer outlets have been opened in 24 regions of Ukraine.

"The company continues to work on reopening stores where it is safe for customers and employees. From April 1, some 53 own stores will be open, so the total number of points where you can get Vodafone services will approach 300," the message says.

Vodafone Retail also works to strengthen outlets in western Ukraine, as many Ukrainians who have temporarily moved to the western regions, need quality communications, mobile services and timely service.