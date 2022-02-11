Launch of energy efficiency program to reduce gas consumption in Ukraine by 2.5% by late 2022 – president

The launch of an energy efficiency program will reduce gas consumption in Ukraine by 2.5% or 437 million cubic meters by the end of 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at the opening of a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kharkiv.

"I have initiated a program aimed at reducing the use of imported energy sources... This year, measures will be taken to launch an energy efficiency program in about 5,000 multi-storey buildings in Ukraine. In terms of the expected effect – by the end of the year, we plan to reduce gas consumption by 2.5% or 437 million cubic meters," Zelensky said on Friday.

According to the president, the program is large and complex, but "it will be a big step forward regarding the implementation of thermal modernization in the state."

"The results will be felt by more than 1.5 million citizens who will be able to pay 60% less for heat already in the next heating season. We are talking about 700,000 families who live in multi-storey buildings," he said.

"I think the effect will be large-scale, saving, by the way, UAH 8 billion for the 2022-2023 heating season," Zelensky said, adding that the savings will go to social and other programs in the country.