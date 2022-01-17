Economy

18:51 17.01.2022

Shmyhal meets with Canadian FM, looking forward productive dialogue on FTA expanding

2 min read
Shmyhal meets with Canadian FM, looking forward productive dialogue on FTA expanding

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, noting that Ukraine is looking forward to a productive dialogue on expanding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Glad to welcome Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly in Kyiv. Grateful for such an important demonstration of support and openness towards strengthening Ukraine-Canada relations. We look forward to a productive dialogue on expanding the Free Trade Agreement," Shmyhal said on his Twitter page.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Shmyhal also noted that the expansion of the Free Trade Agreement for services and investments is an important element in deepening bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere.

"I believe that the announcement of the start of these talks will take place by the end of this month on the occasion of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing the importance of attracting Canadian investors to implement joint projects in Ukraine.

He thanked Canada for consolidating its international position on Russia's aggressive actions.

"Under the current developments, the support of partners in improving Ukraine's defense capabilities plays a critical role. In this regard, we especially appreciate the activities of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission in Ukraine. We look forward to continuing this mission after March 2022," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

In addition, Shmyhal expressed hope for further dialogue on simplifying the travel regime for Ukrainian citizens to Canada.

"For Ukrainians, Canada is a great friend and partner. Many Ukrainian citizens live and work in Canada, many people of the two countries have family bonds. Therefore, this issue is extremely important for us," he said.

For her part, the Canadian Foreign Minister assured that Canada would provide strong support to Ukraine.

It is noted that during the meeting, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on cooperation in providing technical assistance to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to improve policy formation coordination, strategic planning and monitoring, public governance processes in order to ensure that they focus on results and the needs of citizens.

Tags: #canadа
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 15.01.2022
Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

16:57 20.11.2021
Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

18:10 14.09.2021
Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

10:34 19.08.2020
Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

10:04 05.02.2020
Trudeau, Sentsov discuss defense of illegally detained persons

Trudeau, Sentsov discuss defense of illegally detained persons

14:11 11.01.2020
Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

11:43 10.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

15:44 23.09.2019
Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

16:40 04.07.2019
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian eurobond rates collapse again on Friday

Hryvnia exchange rate crosses mark of UAH 28/$1 on interbank FX market on Friday

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

LATEST

German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

Ukrainian eurobond rates collapse again on Friday

Hryvnia exchange rate crosses mark of UAH 28/$1 on interbank FX market on Friday

Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

Govt limits markup on Ukrainian-made pasta

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD