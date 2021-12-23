Economy

11:33 23.12.2021

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head



NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has a sufficient volume of gas to supply it to households and budget-funded consumers in the current heating season, Head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"If we look at how much consumers need gas in Naftogaz's portfolio, and at the same time take into account the existing production of our own gas, we will see that in this heating season the difference between the needs of our consumers and our own production is 5.1 billion cubic meters of gas. This difference is fully covered by the reserves that are in the UGS facilities," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, the head of the company noted the availability of opportunities for importing gas.

Vitrenko said that Naftogaz meets almost all the needs of households both through direct consumption and through centralized heating enterprises, as well as through budget-funded institutions.

