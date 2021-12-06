Zelensky submits to Rada draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of draft laws on an economic passport.

The bill cards were released on the parliament's website on Monday.

In total, the President registered four bills: No. 6394 "On the economic passport", No. 6395 "On amendments to the budget code of Ukraine regarding state contributions to the economic passport system", No. 6396 "On amendments to the tax code of Ukraine on taxation of means of the future generations fund" and No. 6397 "On amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code of Ukraine on responsibility for violating the interests of members of the future generations fund".

The texts of the draft laws have not been made public yet.