Zelensky and Shmyhal welcome EU decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 600 mln second MFA tranche

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the decision of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with a second tranche of macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 600 million.

"I welcome the decision of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with EUR 600 million second MFA tranche. I am grateful to the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Valdis Dombrovskis for the upbeat assessment of reforms implemented by Ukraine. This is a testament to the Ukraine and EU solidarity in overcoming challenges, fighting COVID19," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also welcomes the European Commission's decision to allocate the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 600 million.

"Grateful to EU Commission & V. Dombrovskis for providing EUR 600 mln of the 2nd tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. It'll accelerate our economic recovery from the COVID-19. We're deepening our relations with EU, continuing reforms that will strengthen the resilience of Europe," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.