Economy

11:00 25.08.2021

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said that the current 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could be extended for six months.

"This is being discussed, but there is no final decision yet. That is, the extension of the SBA for six months is possible. But it is too early to talk about this extension," Marchenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that the decision should be agreed with partners.

The finance minister also recalled that Ukraine expects the IMF mission in September.

"The President of Ukraine had a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. It was the initiative of the executive director regarding the arrival of this mission. We expect the mission in September, as it was said earlier," the Minister of Finance said.

Tags: #finance_minister #marchenko #imf
Interfax-Ukraine
