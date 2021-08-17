Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Economy

The process of choosing the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) worries business with its length and scandalousness, EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko told Interfax-Ukraine in a comment.

"From the very beginning, the business emphasized that the work of the new body should be based on such principles as political and operational independence, a focus on analytical function, demilitarization, transparent selection of management and personnel, control by the public and supervisory authorities, increasing accountability for illegal actions," noted Derevyanko.

"At the same time, the process of selecting a leader, which we are now observing in the country, worries by its duration and scandalousness," she stressed.

According to the executive director of the EBA, the business was expecting the election of the head of the EBA in July. "Frankly speaking, at least a month ago, the business community expected to get an effective and progressive leader. Therefore, now, while market players continue to closely monitor the process," Derevyanko said.

As reported, following the results of the hearing of 12 candidates selected out of 59, head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Vadym Melnyk, member of the NBU Council Vasyl Horbal and prosecutor of the PGO Attila Kovči passed to the final stage of the competition for the head of the new body.

