11:36 06.07.2021

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv (DACK) has suspended the order of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) to the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy to terminate the contract with head of the NJSC Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko.

"The court made such a decision on July 5 in order to secure the claim of Yuriy Vitrenko to cancel the order of NACP. The decision of DACK is logically consistent with the conclusions of the international law company at the disposal of Naftogaz, and testify that NACP acted with obvious violations of the law," the Naftogaz press release says.

"In case of detection of violations, referred to by the National Agency, and to terminate the employment contract with the chairman of the board of the company, it should have gone to court, and not sent an order to the Naftogaz supervisory board or any other addressee," the press service said.

As reported, in mid-June, the NACP ordered to cancel paragraphs 8 and 9 of the Cabinet of Ministers order No. 370-p, according to which ex-head of the Ministry of Energy Vitrenko was elected and appointed head of Naftogaz instead of Andriy Kobolev.

According to the NACP, the Law On Prevention of Corruption provides that after the dismissal of a person from public service, one cannot take part in the management of organizations that could be influenced when working for the state during the year.

Head of the Naftogaz supervisory board Clare Spottiswoode initiated the dismissal of head of the board of NJSC Vitrenko due to the instructions of the NACP. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers challenged this order to the DACK, which suspended its effect on June 18.

Later, on July 1, NACP,  in a binding order to Head of the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Clare Spottiswoode demanded to terminate the contract with CEO Yuriy Vitrenko.

Vitrenko said that he would also challenge this order in court, stating that NACP should stop playing politics with the help of orders, and go to courts.

On June 24-25, the Naftogaz Supervisory Board postponed consideration of the issue of possible dismissal of Vitrenko.

