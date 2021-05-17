Economy

18:50 17.05.2021

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

Gazprom Group parent company PJSC Gazprom swung to net profit of 362.637 billion rubles to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) in Q1 2021 from a loss of 294.748 billion rubles in January-March 2020 according to revised data, the Russian gas giant said in its quarterly report.

The published net profit result is the highest in the last nine quarters. The company earned more profit only in Q4 2018, of 538.224 billion rubles.

