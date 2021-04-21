LC Waikiki to open store in Kyiv's RayON mall in Aug

The Turkish fashion-retailer LC Waikiki plans to open a store in the shopping and entertainment center RayON in Kyiv early August.

"On April 19, 2021, the Arricano company and the famous Turkish fashion brand LC Waikiki signed a new agreement on cooperation and the opening of a store in the RayON mall," the press service of Arricano said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the area of the new store will be over 1,200 square meters.

The LC Waikiki network in Ukraine is being developed by Tema Fashion Ukraine LLC (Kyiv), established in 2006.

The first LC Waikiki store was opened in 2013 in the Ocean Plaza mall. As of the beginning of 2020, the total retail space of the chain stores in Ukraine amounted to 37,000 square meters.

LC Waikiki is originally a French clothing brand founded in 1988 by two French people. In 1997, the brand was bought by Turkish investors. It is engaged in the production and retail sale of clothing, footwear and accessories for children and adults.