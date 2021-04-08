Economy

16:12 08.04.2021

Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

2 min read
Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

The shopping centers of the Amstor chain, purchased at the end of last year by Ihor Mazepa's investment group Concorde Capital at the auction of Ukreximbank, will continue to be managed by the commercial real estate operator East Solution Group (ESG), a member of Vadim Novinsky's Smart Holding group, while Concorde and Smart came to such an agreement on the management and development of these shopping centers on terms of partnership.

"This strategic partnership provides for the transfer to ESG management of seven shopping centers in Zaporizhia, Poltava, Donetsk regions. This will provide additional competitive advantages for the entire network and achieve the best conditions for cooperation with counterparties," Concorde Capital told Interfax-Ukraine.

The information specifies that ESG, prior to this agreement, had already managed a chain of shopping centers in the eastern regions of Ukraine, and the base of ESG leaseholders developed by it includes hundreds of contractors, including Zoloty Vik, Lotos, EVA, Foxtrot, Brocard, Silpo and Comfy.

For Concorde Capital, this agreement will reduce the risks of operational management, and ESG, in turn, will be able to offer more retail space and on more favorable terms to its clients, complementing the partnership with its operational expertise and established commercial ties, the investment group said.

At the same time, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine announced that on April 8 it will consider granting Smart Investments (CY) Ltd the right to indirectly purchase a stake in the charter capital of Madera Development LLC (Kyiv), which will provide the buyer with over 50% of the voting shares on the company's board.

Tags: #concorde_capital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 20.05.2020
Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

13:41 01.04.2019
Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

15:17 23.05.2018
Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

13:58 23.05.2018
Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

14:53 13.08.2015
Concorde Capital to assist SEC in investigation

Concorde Capital to assist SEC in investigation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

LATEST

Roads reconstruction under Big Construction starts in Ukraine's all regions – President's Office

Interdepartmental working group creates roadmap for solving problems of long-delayed unfinished residential construction – MP Shuliak

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

COVID-19 recession to increase interest in 'green' certification of buildings in Ukraine – expert

AMCU studying pricing in transport market due to soaring prices for taxi services on first day of lockdown

Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

Digital Transformation Ministry, PM, Finance Ministry, NBU discuss bringing Stripe, PayPal to Ukraine

Diia next week to begin registration of citizens to receive UAH 8,000 of aid – PM

Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

NBU adheres to strategy of minimizing participation in FX market

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD