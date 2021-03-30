Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading bill No. 5300 on financial support for entrepreneurs who are forced to stop their activities due to quarantine restrictions in the "red" zones, in particular regarding the payment of UAH 8,000 from the state budget.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported, a total of 307 MPs backed the president's bill on providing assistance to insured persons during the period of restrictive anti-epidemiological measures introduced to prevent acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, payments should be financed from the state and local budgets and will be intended for insured persons who lose part of their salary or income due to the introduction of a lockdown.

"The bill provides for state aid from two sources: the state budget, this is a guaranteed amount of UAH 8,000, and local budgets – in an amount that will be determined by local authorities," Deputy Head of the President's Office for Economic Policy Yuriy Svyrydenko said, presenting the document in parliament.