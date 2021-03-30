Economy

15:08 30.03.2021

Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

1 min read
Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading bill No. 5300 on financial support for entrepreneurs who are forced to stop their activities due to quarantine restrictions in the "red" zones, in particular regarding the payment of UAH 8,000 from the state budget.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported, a total of 307 MPs backed the president's bill on providing assistance to insured persons during the period of restrictive anti-epidemiological measures introduced to prevent acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, payments should be financed from the state and local budgets and will be intended for insured persons who lose part of their salary or income due to the introduction of a lockdown.

"The bill provides for state aid from two sources: the state budget, this is a guaranteed amount of UAH 8,000, and local budgets – in an amount that will be determined by local authorities," Deputy Head of the President's Office for Economic Policy Yuriy Svyrydenko said, presenting the document in parliament.

Tags: #quarantine #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 30.03.2021
Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

14:16 30.03.2021
Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

20:40 24.03.2021
Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

11:28 23.03.2021
Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

14:53 20.03.2021
Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

15:53 19.03.2021
Rada adopts bills on protection of Ukrainians who have debts on FX loans

Rada adopts bills on protection of Ukrainians who have debts on FX loans

14:15 17.03.2021
Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

12:19 16.03.2021
Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

11:50 15.03.2021
Lithuanian President to speak at Verkhovna Rada on Thursday – Razumkov

Lithuanian President to speak at Verkhovna Rada on Thursday – Razumkov

09:54 15.03.2021
Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

LATEST

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

New investor announced opening of shopping and entertainment center “Respublika” by the end of the year

Ukraine should refrain from returning to control over gas prices, solve problem of imbalance in energy - IMF

IMF finds it difficult to predict timing of completion of first review of Stand-By Arrangement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD