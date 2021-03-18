Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

The privatization process in Ukraine will continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We have begun processes that the leaders of our country have been avoiding for years. Probably because of their terrible names - demonopolization, de-shadowing, deregulation. We started large-scale privatization in Ukraine. It slowed down a little due to COVID-19, but we definitely realize that this process, important for the country, for business, will continue, getting rid of ballast, which brought only losses to the country and, unfortunately, brought corruption to Ukraine," Zelensky said at the Ukraine 30. Small and Medium-Sized Business and the State forum in Kyiv.

The president pointed out that "good macroeconomic indicators, a record low inflation in the history of Ukraine, the refinancing rate of the National Bank of Ukraine and the maximum level of forex reserves over the past 8 years have been achieved. He also added that Ukraine has risen in the Doing Business rating and raised its credit rating, changed it to stable and positive.

"We have proved that loans for business in Ukraine may be available to everyone, but not by acquaintance with the management of state or private banks. Today, under the 579 program, small and medium-sized businesses have already received more than UAH 10 billion from the state," the head of state said.

Zelensky added that two years ago the opportunity to register as an individual entrepreneur in 15 minutes "seemed fantastic, but now it is possible."

"However, we must admit: even all these steps did not provide the quick result that could influence the rapid take-off. It is impossible to cure and recover in 2 years what has been brought to clinical death, to a coma for decades," he said.

Zelensky noted that now there is every reason to count on economic growth in 2021.