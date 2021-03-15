Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has paid the next installment, including interest, in the amount of EUR 16.2 million under the EUR 300 million loan of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the implementation of the comprehensive safety upgrade programme for the operating nuclear power units of Ukraine.

"The company is repaying the loan provided by the EBRD and interest every six months – in March and September – in equal parts of the actual amount of the loan. Energoatom has no overdue debts to the EBRD," the company said on its website on Monday, specifying that it also paid UAH 7.8 million as the commission fee for the provision of government guarantees.

Since the beginning of the implementation of the program, the amount of funding for measures to improve the safety of nuclear power units amounted to EUR 296.8 million, according to Energoatom's calculations.

As reported, initially, the comprehensive safety upgrade programme for the operating nuclear power units of Ukraine, which is co-financed by the EBRD and Euroatom, was approved for 2012-2017, but in September 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the deadline for its implementation until 2020, and in May 2019 – until December 31, 2023.

The total amount of the loan agreement is EUR 600 million – EUR 300 million from each of the parties. The agreement with Euratom entered into force at the end of May 2015, and the agreement with the EBRD in December 2014.