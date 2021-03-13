Economy

13:00 13.03.2021

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

2 min read
There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said that at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Thursday, March 11, it was not about the nationalization of Zaporizhia's Motor Sich enterprise, but about its return to the ownership of the Ukrainian people in accordance with current legislation.

"The word 'nationalization' was neither used in any way at the meeting of the NSDC, nor in the decisions adopted by the NSDC, nor at the briefing at which I spoke. Today we are involved in an information war with the Russian Federation, which has a direct relationship with China to attempts to seize the Motor Sich enterprise. So, today we have such negative information regarding the nationalization. It was about the fact that the Motor Sich enterprise will soon be returned to the ownership of the Ukrainian people in a legal way in accordance with the current legislation," Danilov said in the program Freedom of Speech on the Ukraina TV channel on Friday evening.

According to Danilov, "Ukraine, being in a state of war, cannot afford to hand over the enterprise, on which the Ukrainian defense capability depends, into the wrong hands."

"If investors invest in some Galapagos Islands, some Virgin Islands, some off-shores unknown to Ukraine, then these are rather dubious investors. We urge investors to invest in Ukraine those funds that should enter our country. And if there are hidden turnovers somewhere, we cannot admit it. We will only recognize the money that has officially entered the bank accounts that are located in Ukraine," Danilov summed up.

 

Tags: #motor_sich #danilov
