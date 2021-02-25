Economy

16:58 25.02.2021

M-30 route from Stryi of Lviv region to Izvaryne of Luhansk region to be definitely built in 2021 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the completion of the construction of the longest highway in the country, M-30, this year.

"We will build the M-30, we will definitely build it in 2021, although the task has been set to build it by August of 2024 - this is an important symbol that will unite our country together with the transport junction in Khmelnytsky region. All 1,400 kilometers," Zelensky said at a meeting of the Council on Development of Communities and Territories in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, the President clarified that part of this road runs in the temporarily occupied territory, so its real length is just over 1,200 kilometers.

