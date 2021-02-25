Economy

12:40 25.02.2021

NBU Council recommends revision of terms, parameters of long-term refinancing, interest rate swaps

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recommended that the Board of the National Bank consider the possibility of revising the conditions and parameters of the NBU's long-term refinancing instruments due to the low multiplication of such loans into loans to the real sector.

According to the report on the NBU website following a meeting of the Council on February 23, the purpose of such a possible revision is to increase the efficiency of the institution of financial intermediation and expand bank lending to the economy."

In addition, the Council recommended the NBU Board to improve the procedure for conducting interest rate swap transactions on the interbank market by reviewing the parameters and conditions of such transactions in order to minimize risks.

