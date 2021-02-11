European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

The European Commission does not comment on the statements of German President Frank Walter Steinmeier that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is Russia's compensation for the events of World War II, but reminds that if it is implemented, companies will have to work within the framework of European legislation.

This is how representative of the European Commission Nabila Massrali commented on the corresponding statement of the German president and the subsequent criticism from the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk in Brussels on Thursday.

"This project is not within the framework of our goals. Nord Stream 2 is a project of a group of private companies, and we cannot interfere with their construction, and German government agrees with this. In case the companies complete the construction of the gas pipeline, they should know that they will have to work in accordance with European legislation. This is what we can do at the European level," she said.

At the same time, Massrali repeated the position of the European Commission, which is that Brussels believes that Nord Stream 2 "will not lead to diversification of energy supplies to the European Union, and this is precisely one of the goals of our Energy Union."