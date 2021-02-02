EBA asks govt to conscientiously approach registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

The European Business Association (EBA) calls on the authorities to conscientiously approach the registration process for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine.

"The business urges the authorities to take a very conscious approach to the vaccine registration process as the lives of millions of people depend on it. It is not permissible to register a vaccine even with a mediocre percentage of efficacy or a vaccine about which no full information is available. For example, there are concerns about one type of Chinese vaccine which efficacy and effectiveness are not completely proven by official data," the EBA said on its website.

"Besides, the EBA community appeals to the president of Ukraine and the government to foster the promptest availability of the vaccine in the country and launch a nationwide vaccination campaign as soon as possible, which, in fact, is already happening in developed countries. Surely, the community understands that a lot depends on market players in this context but prudent communication with international partners and a transparent approach to the issue is essential for the country to receive the vaccine in sufficient quantities and in the shortest time possible," the report says.

"According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s vaccination campaign should begin in February. We hope that there will be no disruptions in vaccination plans as this is not an issue that can be neglected," it said.