Economy

14:56 23.01.2021

Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

1 min read
Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna said the ministry asked the Finance Ministry to increase funding of the subsidy program by UAH 10 billion.

"Today we appealed the Finance Ministry with a request to increase the subsidy program," Lazebna said on the air of the Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech television program on Friday evening.

The minister said that at the moment the subsidy program is UAH 36.6 billion, and according to the calculations of the Ministry of Social Policy it needs to be increased by about UAH 10 billion.

Tags: #social_policy_ministry #subsidy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:08 10.01.2020
Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

11:58 23.04.2019
Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

16:45 06.02.2019
Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

14:54 07.10.2017
Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

16:13 09.02.2016
Subsidy recipients consume twice as much energy as other citizens - expert

Subsidy recipients consume twice as much energy as other citizens - expert

14:00 04.06.2015
Famous international consulting company to draw up relaxed access to subsidies by Sept - Poroshenko

Famous international consulting company to draw up relaxed access to subsidies by Sept - Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

LATEST

Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

Ukrainian pig breeders ask to revise quotas on pork imports from EU when revising FTA terms in 2021

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD