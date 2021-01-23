Social Policy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to increase funding of subsidy program by UAH 10 bln – Lazebna

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna said the ministry asked the Finance Ministry to increase funding of the subsidy program by UAH 10 billion.

"Today we appealed the Finance Ministry with a request to increase the subsidy program," Lazebna said on the air of the Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech television program on Friday evening.

The minister said that at the moment the subsidy program is UAH 36.6 billion, and according to the calculations of the Ministry of Social Policy it needs to be increased by about UAH 10 billion.