AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

AB InBev Efes has begun importing two new lagers under the Modelo brand into Ukraine from Mexico, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine said that the Ukrainian stores already sell Modelo Especial light lager of the pilsner type Modelo Especial (contains 4.5% alcohol) and dark Modelo Negra (contains 5.4% alcohol), both drinks are presented in 355-ml glass bottles.

Representatives of the company do not disclose information on the volume of imports of the new product to Ukraine, but noted that localization of its production is not planned in Ukraine.

Modelo is the export brand of the Mexican company Grupo Modelo, best known for its Corona brand. The company is part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation.

As reported, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian brewing market AB InBev Efes Ukraine was created in 2018 as a result of the merger of AB InBev and Anadolu Efes on the territory of Ukraine and Russia. AB InBev Efes Ukraine has three breweries in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.