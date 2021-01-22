Economy

12:26 22.01.2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

1 min read
AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

AB InBev Efes has begun importing two new lagers under the Modelo brand into Ukraine from Mexico, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine said that the Ukrainian stores already sell Modelo Especial light lager of the pilsner type Modelo Especial (contains 4.5% alcohol) and dark Modelo Negra (contains 5.4% alcohol), both drinks are presented in 355-ml glass bottles.

Representatives of the company do not disclose information on the volume of imports of the new product to Ukraine, but noted that localization of its production is not planned in Ukraine.

Modelo is the export brand of the Mexican company Grupo Modelo, best known for its Corona brand. The company is part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation.

As reported, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian brewing market AB InBev Efes Ukraine was created in 2018 as a result of the merger of AB InBev and Anadolu Efes on the territory of Ukraine and Russia. AB InBev Efes Ukraine has three breweries in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

 

Tags: #beer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 14.02.2019
Rebrew Brewery launched in Brovary – shareholder Sholomko

Rebrew Brewery launched in Brovary – shareholder Sholomko

11:45 06.01.2016
New excise duties on beer, tobacco in Ukraine in effect on Jan 1, duties on alcohol to be in effect on March 1

New excise duties on beer, tobacco in Ukraine in effect on Jan 1, duties on alcohol to be in effect on March 1

12:20 13.06.2014
Lawmaker proposes increasing ad valor rate for tobacco to 15%, double excise duty on beer from 2015

Lawmaker proposes increasing ad valor rate for tobacco to 15%, double excise duty on beer from 2015

18:03 14.02.2014
Beer production in January 14% down year-over-year

Beer production in January 14% down year-over-year

15:40 05.02.2014
Efes Ukraine increases beer output by 26% in 2013

Efes Ukraine increases beer output by 26% in 2013

14:46 25.06.2013
Carlsberg Ukraine starts exporting Lvivske Svitle beer to Russia

Carlsberg Ukraine starts exporting Lvivske Svitle beer to Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

LATEST

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

Ukrainian pig breeders ask to revise quotas on pork imports from EU when revising FTA terms in 2021

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Univer, Alfa-Bank conduct first repo with govt bonds on Ukrainian Exchange with risk control through Settlement Center

EBA proposes to extend implementation period of National Emission Reduction Plan by five years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD