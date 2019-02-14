Rebrew Brewery launched in Brovary – shareholder Sholomko

The Rebrew Brewery (Reformation Brewery) was launched in the town of Brovary, Kyiv region, in February; first shipments of beer have been delivered to pubs in Kyiv, one of the company's shareholders Dmytro Sholomko has said.

"If we assume that when this beer went on sale is the date of the brewery's launch, then it happened on February 12 when we got the first tap in the bar. We got our license in February. But the project itself is 2.5 years old," Sholomko told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview.

According to him, the brewery is housed in the premises of a former warehouse; its capacity at the moment is about 50,000 liters of beer per month. Its equipment was supplied by Italy's Meccanica Spadoni, it costs about $200,000. The total investment in the launch of the brewery is still being estimated.

"So far, the beer will be sold via pubs. We plan to go retail later, but this requires the installation of equipment for tap beer," Sholomko explained.

The company plans that Rebrew beer will appear in pubs in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other cities in February.

Rebrew's first beer styles include American-style India pale ale (IPA) with an aroma of tropical fruit, grapefruit and lime; Vermont-style IPA; wheat ale with added coriander and orange peel; and stout with added coffee.

According to a press release from Rebrew, a tasting of first types of its beer will take place at Kyiv's 3B Republic bar on February 24.

Sholomko is Country Director at Google for Ukraine. Among his partners in the brewery project is Yevhen Deputat.