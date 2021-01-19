Economy

13:50 19.01.2021

Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

1 min read
Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

By 2023, Ukraine plans to return to the format of borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) channeling the funds into the FX reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) or technical assistance instead of directly financing the national budget deficit, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"At the moment, the IMF provides money directly to the budget to finance the deficit. We want the IMF to allocate funds for the [FX] reserves of the National Bank, or only provide technical assistance, that is, guarantees that the money will be available in case of an emergency," he said in interview with DER STANDARD.

He said that direct financing of the national budget should end before 2023.

Tags: #finance_minister #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:03 18.01.2021
Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

18:53 14.01.2021
Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

18:42 14.01.2021
UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF

UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF

16:01 14.01.2021
IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

11:32 11.01.2021
IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

09:19 24.12.2020
Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

16:48 21.12.2020
IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

12:29 19.12.2020
IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

08:58 19.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

08:54 19.12.2020
IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet publishes resolution on maximum gas price for population of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter in Feb-March

Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

Frost causes rise in gas consumption in Ukraine to 180-200 mcm/day, GTS works as normal – GTSOU head

LATEST

Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

Ukraine committed to development of hydrogen technologies, hydrogen ecosystem creation – Shmyhal

PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

UMCC declares intention of oligarchs to regain influence over company by blocking its activities

Ukraine increases pumping of gas from UGS facilities to 122.5 mcm on Jan 17

Cabinet publishes resolution on maximum gas price for population of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter in Feb-March

Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

Frost causes rise in gas consumption in Ukraine to 180-200 mcm/day, GTS works as normal – GTSOU head

Govt of Ukraine starts broad discussion of National Economic Strategy 2030

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD