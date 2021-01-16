Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

Electricity production in the Integrated Power System of Ukraine in 2020 decreased 3.3% compared to the same period in 2019, to 148.81 billion kWh, the Ministry of Energy has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Nuclear power plants (NPP) last year reduced electricity generation by 8.2% compared to the same period last year, to 76.202 billion kWh. In particular, production of electricity at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 28.162 billion kWh (26.7% less compared to 2019), Yuzhnoukrainsk some 19.441 billion kWh (8.7% more), Rivne NPP some 17.559 billion kWh (8.2% more), and Khmelnytsky NPP some 11.041 billion kWh (45.9% more).

Thermal power plants (TPP), as well as combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants reduced their output by 6.2%, to 52.34 billion kWh. In particular, TPPs reduced production by 11.9%, to 39.553 billion kWh, while combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants increased by 17.6%, to 12.787 billion kWh.

Hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants reduced production by 3.7%, to 7.581 billion kWh, and block stations increased by 4.3%, to 1.845 billion kWh.

Electricity production by non-traditional sources (wind farms, solar power plants, biomass) grew almost twice, to 10.841 billion kWh.

The share of nuclear power plants in the structure of electricity production accounted for 51.2%, thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants 35.2%, hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants 5.1%, block stations 1.2%, alternative sources 7.3%.

In December 2020, electricity production in the Integrated Power System of Ukraine grew by 7.2% compared to the same month in 2019, to 15.241 billion kWh.