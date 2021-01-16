Economy

15:16 16.01.2021

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

2 min read
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 3.3% in 2020

Electricity production in the Integrated Power System of Ukraine in 2020 decreased 3.3% compared to the same period in 2019, to 148.81 billion kWh, the Ministry of Energy has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Nuclear power plants (NPP) last year reduced electricity generation by 8.2% compared to the same period last year, to 76.202 billion kWh. In particular, production of electricity at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 28.162 billion kWh (26.7% less compared to 2019), Yuzhnoukrainsk some 19.441 billion kWh (8.7% more), Rivne NPP some 17.559 billion kWh (8.2% more), and Khmelnytsky NPP some 11.041 billion kWh (45.9% more).

Thermal power plants (TPP), as well as combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants reduced their output by 6.2%, to 52.34 billion kWh. In particular, TPPs reduced production by 11.9%, to 39.553 billion kWh, while combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants increased by 17.6%, to 12.787 billion kWh.

Hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants reduced production by 3.7%, to 7.581 billion kWh, and block stations increased by 4.3%, to 1.845 billion kWh.

Electricity production by non-traditional sources (wind farms, solar power plants, biomass) grew almost twice, to 10.841 billion kWh.

The share of nuclear power plants in the structure of electricity production accounted for 51.2%, thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and cogeneration plants 35.2%, hydro power plants and pumped storage power plants 5.1%, block stations 1.2%, alternative sources 7.3%.

In December 2020, electricity production in the Integrated Power System of Ukraine grew by 7.2% compared to the same month in 2019, to 15.241 billion kWh.

Tags: #production #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:48 16.01.2021
Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

Electricity production at TPPs, CHPPs of Ukraine equals with NPPs in Dec 2020

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

18:38 28.12.2020
Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

11:04 24.12.2020
Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

12:24 18.12.2020
RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

11:42 12.12.2020
Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

11:21 26.11.2020
Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

15:55 20.11.2020
Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

15:43 20.11.2020
Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

18:11 22.10.2020
Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turning point coming in gas market for RGC Group – Energy minister

Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

No need for rolling blackouts in Ukraine – PM

Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

Shmyhal predicts gas price to decrease in spring-summer

LATEST

Turning point coming in gas market for RGC Group – Energy minister

Gas distribution tariff will be limited to UAH 1.79/cubic meter – Gerus

Transportation of containers across Ukraine grows by almost 11% in 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia replaces more than 700 contact system masts, increases operational reliability of some power supply devices in 2020

Ministry for Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom start resuming production of An-74 at KSAMC

Construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses threat to European solidarity – ambassador

Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

January lockdown cuts orders of Ukrainian machine builders, critical for light industry – experts

No need for rolling blackouts in Ukraine – PM

Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD