Economy

12:42 07.12.2020

Cascade Investment Fund sold 20% of oil and gas company JKX

1 min read
Cascade Investment Fund sold 20% of oil and gas company JKX

Cascade Investment Fund, owned by Vitaliy Khomutynnik, sold 20% in oil and gas company JKX Oil & Gas to Bridgewater fund, said on the London Stock Exchange website, writes Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, in 2019 JKX received $22.21 million in net profit, which is 45.6% better than in 2018. The increase in profitability is associated with an increase in revenue by 9.6% - to $101.74 million.

JKX Oil & Gas is engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Poltava Petroleum Company, owned by JKX (PPC, Poltava Petroleum Company, RRS) is one of the largest non-state oil and gas companies in Ukraine. It holds five production licenses and one for geological exploration, including pilot production.

JKX's largest shareholder is the Eclairs Group which owns a 27.54% stake.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

LATEST

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD