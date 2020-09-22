Economy

One more portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund became «unicorn»

Playco, a new mobile gaming startup, raised $100 million in a funding round and became «unicorn». Its valuation now is estimated at $1 billion. One of Playco's investors is the Cascade Investment Fund, owned by Vitaly Khomutynnik.

On his LinkedIn page, he wrote that «our other portfolio company has become a unicorn».

Playco is a startup focused on creating games that can be played without downloading them, and launched from a link and on any platform. Today, the company's founders are targeting platforms such as Google Play Instant, iOS App Clips, Facebook Instant Games, and Snapchat Minis.

The main investors of Playco are American venture capital fund Sequoia Capital, as well as other foreign funds, including Sozo Ventures, Raymond Tonsing’s Caffeinated Capital, Keisuke Honda’s KSK Angel Fund, Taizo Son’s Mistletoe Singapore, Digital Garage, Will Smith’s Dreamers, Makers Fund.

Earlier, another portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund has already become «unicorn». Last year, Berlin-based insurtech startup Wefox Group raised $110 million in another round of funding, and its valuation increased to $1.65 billion.

