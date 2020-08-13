Economy

16:23 13.08.2020

EBA insists on resumption of full-fledged work of Environmental Protection Ministry

2 min read
The European Business Association (EBA) insists on the full resumption of the work of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on the creation of which the government decided two months ago to share the state's powers in the field of energy and environmental protection.

"Realizing the importance of optimizing the system of central executive bodies, business still insists on the importance of the uninterrupted work of ministries and departments, on which the operational activities of many companies depend. Thus, the Ministry of Natural Resources implements a number of administrative services for business and ensures the issuance of licenses and permits," EBA said in a press release on Thursday.

Therefore, the Ministry of Natural Resources should be reorganized transparently and as soon as possible, EBA stressed. "We hope that all the technical and administrative issues of the Ministry of Natural Resources will be resolved even before the start of the revival of business activity in the fall," the message says.

For this it is necessary to complete the process of forming the vertical of the ministry and determining the areas of responsibility of the deputy ministers, and to appoint directors of departments. In addition, the association considers it necessary to unblock permits and licensing procedures, launch a system of state testing and state registration of pesticides and chemicals, approve by-laws for monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions of greenhouse gases and begin preparing the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine to the Paris Agreement and form a road a map of Ukraine-EU for participation in the European Green Deal, EBA said.

Tags: #eba
